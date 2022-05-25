WFAFB Kids Cafe program returning for summer

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Kids Cafe program is set to start at the beginning of June.

The program will run from June 1 to Aug. 2 and is part of a nationwide program of Feeding America. The goal is to provide healthy after-school meals to hungry children ages 1-18 years old, along with nutrition education, enrichment and activities.

The WFAFB’s program has grown from a lone pilot site feeding an average of 54 children in 2005 to multiple locations serving over 98,000 meals to local children in need each year.

The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Kids Cafe program feeds children at the following youth service clubs:

Burkburnett Boys & Girls Club

800 County Road, Burkburnett, TX 76354

(940) 569-2812

4-5 p.m.

Campfire North Texas

2524 Terrace Ave Wichita Falls, TX 76301

(940) 322-5209

4-4:30 p.m.

Central Boys & Girls Club

1318 6th St, Wichita Falls, TX 76301

(940) 322-6908

4:15-5:15 p.m.

Northwest Boys & Girls Club

1402 N Beverly Dr., Wichita Falls, TX 76306

(940) 4:30-5:15

4:30-5 p.m.

Southeast Boys & Girls Club

3301 Armory Rd. Wichita Falls, TX 76302

(940) 322-7769

4:30-5:15 p.m.

Southwest Boys & Girls Club

4313 Hughes. Wichita Falls, TX 76308

(940) 692-3951

4:30-5 p.m.

Southside Youth Center

1205 Montgomery Dr, Wichita Falls, TX76302

(940) 767-7071

4:15-4:45 p.m.

