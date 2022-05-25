WFAFB Kids Cafe program returning for summer
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Kids Cafe program is set to start at the beginning of June.
The program will run from June 1 to Aug. 2 and is part of a nationwide program of Feeding America. The goal is to provide healthy after-school meals to hungry children ages 1-18 years old, along with nutrition education, enrichment and activities.
The WFAFB’s program has grown from a lone pilot site feeding an average of 54 children in 2005 to multiple locations serving over 98,000 meals to local children in need each year.
The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Kids Cafe program feeds children at the following youth service clubs:
- 800 County Road, Burkburnett, TX 76354
- (940) 569-2812
- 4-5 p.m.
- 2524 Terrace Ave Wichita Falls, TX 76301
- (940) 322-5209
- 4-4:30 p.m.
- 1318 6th St, Wichita Falls, TX 76301
- (940) 322-6908
- 4:15-5:15 p.m.
- 1402 N Beverly Dr., Wichita Falls, TX 76306
- (940) 4:30-5:15
- 4:30-5 p.m.
- 3301 Armory Rd. Wichita Falls, TX 76302
- (940) 322-7769
- 4:30-5:15 p.m.
- 4313 Hughes. Wichita Falls, TX 76308
- (940) 692-3951
- 4:30-5 p.m.
- 1205 Montgomery Dr, Wichita Falls, TX76302
- (940) 767-7071
- 4:15-4:45 p.m.
Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.