Wichita County voters reelect JOP Judge Judy Baker

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Justice of the Peace precinct four race was anticipated to be a close one and it was.

The final results are in and incumbent Judge Judy Baker will remain as the justice of the peace for precinct four as she barely beat out challenger Captain Randy Elliott by six votes.

Baker will enter her 13th year looking after precinct four and hopes to continue to improve the community.

“I will just keep doing the same,” Baker said. “I have been doing this job for almost 12 years and it seems to be working. Just keep on keeping on.”

For Elliot, he still plans on helping out in the community.

“I don’t know, probably retirement somewhere down the line, that is my goal,” Elliot said. “I am always going to be out here, I am still going to be involved with the community in our area out here. Also I will be involved in some areas in Electra.”

Both candidates said they wanted to thank everyone who came out and voted.

