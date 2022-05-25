Wichita Falls ISD announces 2022 valedictorians, salutatorians
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD announced Wednesday the class of 2022 valedictorians and salutatorians for all three high schools.
Graduation ceremonies are scheduled to take place this week.
- Hirschi High School will graduate Thursday, May 26
- Rider High School will graduate Friday, May 27
- Wichita Falls High School will graduate Saturday, May 28
All graduation ceremonies will happen at Memorial Stadium at 8 p.m. Below are this year’s valedictorians and salutatorians from each high school:
Hirschi High School
Valedictorian: Julia Camacho
- GPA: 5.0
- District Schools Attended: Ben Franklin Elementary and Barwise Middle School
- Future College/University: University of Texas at Austin
- Future Major: Neuroscience
- Parents: Mariana Rodarte and Martin Camacho
Salutatorian: Nathan Thompson
- GPA: 4.93
- District Schools Attended: Cunningham Elementary and Kirby Middle School
- Future College/University: University of Texas at Austin
- Future Major: Kinesiology
- Parents: Maria Thompson and Walter Thompson
Rider High School
Valedictorian: Harley Ferguson
- GPA: 5.0
- District Schools Attended: West Foundation Elementary and McNiel Middle School
- Future College/University: Texas A&M University
- Future Major: General Engineering
- Parents: Robyn Ferguson and Denver Ferguson
Salutatorian: Chloe Mason
- GPA: 5.0
- District Schools Attended: Jefferson Elementary and McNiel Middle School
- Future College/University: University of Texas at Austin
- Future Major: Environmental Science
- Parents: Ryan Mason and Michael Mason
Wichita Falls High School
Valedictorian: Natalie Guinan
- GPA: 4.98
- District Schools Attended: Crockett Elementary and Barwise Middle School
- Future College/University: University of Texas at Austin
- Future Major: Pre-Med
- Parents: Tiffany Guinan and Mason Guinan
Salutatorian: Claire Hood
- GPA: 4.88
- District Schools Attended: Ben Franklin Elementary and Barwise Middle School
- Future College/University: University of Texas at Austin
- Future Major: Health in Society
- Parents: Luelen Hood and Mark Hood
