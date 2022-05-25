Email City Guide
Wichita Falls ISD announces 2022 valedictorians, salutatorians

Graduation ceremonies are scheduled to take place this week.
Graduation ceremonies are scheduled to take place this week.(WFISD)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD announced Wednesday the class of 2022 valedictorians and salutatorians for all three high schools.

Graduation ceremonies are scheduled to take place this week.

  • Hirschi High School will graduate Thursday, May 26
  • Rider High School will graduate Friday, May 27
  • Wichita Falls High School will graduate Saturday, May 28

All graduation ceremonies will happen at Memorial Stadium at 8 p.m. Below are this year’s valedictorians and salutatorians from each high school:

Hirschi High School

Valedictorian: Julia Camacho

  • GPA: 5.0
  • District Schools Attended: Ben Franklin Elementary and Barwise Middle School
  • Future College/University: University of Texas at Austin
  • Future Major: Neuroscience
  • Parents: Mariana Rodarte and Martin Camacho

Salutatorian: Nathan Thompson

  • GPA: 4.93
  • District Schools Attended: Cunningham Elementary and Kirby Middle School
  • Future College/University: University of Texas at Austin
  • Future Major: Kinesiology
  • Parents: Maria Thompson and Walter Thompson

Rider High School

Valedictorian: Harley Ferguson

  • GPA: 5.0
  • District Schools Attended: West Foundation Elementary and McNiel Middle School
  • Future College/University: Texas A&M University
  • Future Major: General Engineering
  • Parents: Robyn Ferguson and Denver Ferguson

Salutatorian: Chloe Mason

  • GPA: 5.0
  • District Schools Attended: Jefferson Elementary and McNiel Middle School
  • Future College/University: University of Texas at Austin
  • Future Major: Environmental Science
  • Parents: Ryan Mason and Michael Mason

Wichita Falls High School

Valedictorian: Natalie Guinan

  • GPA: 4.98
  • District Schools Attended: Crockett Elementary and Barwise Middle School
  • Future College/University: University of Texas at Austin
  • Future Major: Pre-Med
  • Parents: Tiffany Guinan and Mason Guinan

Salutatorian: Claire Hood

  • GPA: 4.88
  • District Schools Attended: Ben Franklin Elementary and Barwise Middle School
  • Future College/University: University of Texas at Austin
  • Future Major: Health in Society
  • Parents: Luelen Hood and Mark Hood

