Wichita Falls ISD announces 2022 valedictorians, salutatorians

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD announced Wednesday the class of 2022 valedictorians and salutatorians for all three high schools.

Graduation ceremonies are scheduled to take place this week.

Hirschi High School will graduate Thursday, May 26

Rider High School will graduate Friday, May 27

Wichita Falls High School will graduate Saturday, May 28

All graduation ceremonies will happen at Memorial Stadium at 8 p.m. Below are this year’s valedictorians and salutatorians from each high school:

Hirschi High School

Valedictorian: Julia Camacho

GPA: 5.0

District Schools Attended: Ben Franklin Elementary and Barwise Middle School

Future College/University: University of Texas at Austin

Future Major: Neuroscience

Parents: Mariana Rodarte and Martin Camacho

Salutatorian: Nathan Thompson

GPA: 4.93

District Schools Attended: Cunningham Elementary and Kirby Middle School

Future College/University: University of Texas at Austin

Future Major: Kinesiology

Parents: Maria Thompson and Walter Thompson

Rider High School

Valedictorian: Harley Ferguson

GPA: 5.0

District Schools Attended: West Foundation Elementary and McNiel Middle School

Future College/University: Texas A&M University

Future Major: General Engineering

Parents: Robyn Ferguson and Denver Ferguson

Salutatorian: Chloe Mason

GPA: 5.0

District Schools Attended: Jefferson Elementary and McNiel Middle School

Future College/University: University of Texas at Austin

Future Major: Environmental Science

Parents: Ryan Mason and Michael Mason

Wichita Falls High School

Valedictorian: Natalie Guinan

GPA: 4.98

District Schools Attended: Crockett Elementary and Barwise Middle School

Future College/University: University of Texas at Austin

Future Major: Pre-Med

Parents: Tiffany Guinan and Mason Guinan

Salutatorian: Claire Hood

GPA: 4.88

District Schools Attended: Ben Franklin Elementary and Barwise Middle School

Future College/University: University of Texas at Austin

Future Major: Health in Society

Parents: Luelen Hood and Mark Hood

