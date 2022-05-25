Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Wichita Falls ISD to increase security at elementary schools

WFISD will be limiting visitors as the school year comes to a close.
WFISD will be limiting visitors as the school year comes to a close.(kauz)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD officials will have additional officers patrolling around elementary schools and will be limiting visitors as the school year comes to a close, according to a letter sent to parents.

The move comes after 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school were killed Tuesday by an 18-year-old gunman in Uvalde, Texas.

WFISD officials said all campuses have “security vestibules” at the entry of buildings, as well as police officers at all secondary schools.

The district’s letter to parents can be found below:

“Our hearts go out to the Uvalde community today after the senseless act of violence that took place in their school system yesterday. What happened there is something that is incomprehensible and something no community ever wants to be faced with. As parents, we know that it may be difficult to drop your child off at school this week. I do want to assure you that your child’s safety is our top priority and we are taking steps to ensure their safety as much as possible. All WFISD campuses have security vestibules at the entry of the buildings that require visitors to check in before proceeding inside the building. We also have police officers at all of our secondary schools. This week, we will have additional officers patrolling the areas around our elementary schools and will be limiting visitors on campus. Thank you for entrusting us to care for your children. If you have any questions or concerns, please reach out to your child’s campus.”

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have launched an investigation into the death of Zachary Wood.
UPDATE: Fourth suspect arrested in murder of Zachary Wood
Peyton Collier, Ronnie Lang, and William Bell have all been charged in connection with the...
Three arrested in connection with murder of Zachary Wood
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
21-year-old Ashley Esselborn.
Fourth Zachary Wood murder suspect “cheered on” assault
Daniel Green was arrested May 21.
WF man offered teen money for “peep show,” police say

Latest News

Petrolia CISD Interim Superintendent Kenda Cox.
Petrolia CISD announces new interim superintendent
The Archbishop of San Antonio, Gustavo Garcia Seller, comforts families outside of the Civic...
Desperation becomes sorrow after elementary school shooting
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Governor: Texas gunman said he was going to shoot up school
There will be a larger law enforcement presence on campuses for the remainder of the week.
Vernon ISD superintendent talks campus security
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer spoke from the floor of the Senate Wednesday about the...
Schumer urges Senate action in wake of Uvalde school shooting