Wichita Falls ISD to increase security at elementary schools

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD officials will have additional officers patrolling around elementary schools and will be limiting visitors as the school year comes to a close, according to a letter sent to parents.

The move comes after 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school were killed Tuesday by an 18-year-old gunman in Uvalde, Texas.

WFISD officials said all campuses have “security vestibules” at the entry of buildings, as well as police officers at all secondary schools.

The district’s letter to parents can be found below:

“Our hearts go out to the Uvalde community today after the senseless act of violence that took place in their school system yesterday. What happened there is something that is incomprehensible and something no community ever wants to be faced with. As parents, we know that it may be difficult to drop your child off at school this week. I do want to assure you that your child’s safety is our top priority and we are taking steps to ensure their safety as much as possible. All WFISD campuses have security vestibules at the entry of the buildings that require visitors to check in before proceeding inside the building. We also have police officers at all of our secondary schools. This week, we will have additional officers patrolling the areas around our elementary schools and will be limiting visitors on campus. Thank you for entrusting us to care for your children. If you have any questions or concerns, please reach out to your child’s campus.”

