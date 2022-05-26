Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Carnival: Paint project affected some cruise passengers

FILE - The Carnival Cruise Line ship Carnival Magic sits docked April 2020 in Cape Canaveral,...
FILE - The Carnival Cruise Line ship Carnival Magic sits docked April 2020 in Cape Canaveral, Fla. A crew was dispatched early Thursday, May 26, 2022, to the ship, which is now docked in Norfolk, Virginia, to investigate a chemical smell and passengers feeling ill, according to a report the Coast Guard received.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Carnival Cruise Line says a painting project is to blame for an odor that affected some cruise ship passengers and prompted the U.S. Coast Guard to investigate.

Petty Officer Stephen Lehmann says the Coast Guard dispatched a crew to the Carnival Magic ship on Thursday.

He says no one was evacuated for medical treatment.

In a written statement, Carnival said some passengers were affected by the odor from an outside painting project and were aided by crew members.

Carnival says all passengers have now disembarked in Norfolk as planned.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
21-year-old Ashley Esselborn.
Fourth Zachary Wood murder suspect “cheered on” assault
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Monica Sanchez, 21, is facing several charges and is accused of having improper relationships...
Former teacher’s aide arrested after admitting to having sex with students, affidavit reads
Police have launched an investigation into the death of Zachary Wood.
UPDATE: Fourth suspect arrested in murder of Zachary Wood

Latest News

FILE - President Donald Trump shakes hands with NRA executive vice president and CEO Wayne...
NRA stages marketing event as Texas mourns school shooting
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies
Two donkeys stranded on an island are rescued.
‘It almost seemed impossible’: Crews rescue donkeys stranded on island
A crying girl is comforted outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.
Police: Texas gunman was inside the school for over an hour
FILE - Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the opening of the Tesla factory in Gruenheide, Germany,...
Twitter shareholders sue Musk, say he ‘deflated’ stock price