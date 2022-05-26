Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Celebrating 100 years with MSU Texas: Sigma Kappa

It was the first national sorority at MSU Texas.
It was the first national sorority at MSU Texas.(KAUZ)
By Dakota Mize and Ashley Fitzwater
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 is celebrating a century with Midwestern State University, and we’re continuing our tribute to the university’s past, present and future with the Sigma Kappa Sorority.

It was the first national sorority at MSU Texas, and Roma Prassel and Linda Spencer Carr have been a part of it for over 60 years.

“One reason I came to Midwestern was because they didn’t have national sororities, and then later, many years later, my daughter came here, and she was very anti-sorority, and I was living down in South Texas, and she called one night,” Prassel said. “She said, mom, you’ll never guess what I’ve done, your heart stops when they say that. And I said, Oh, no, what? And she said, I’ve pledged a sorority, and she pledged my sorority, which was wonderful. It really made me happy.”

“When you go through the things you go through in college with another person, you know, like you’re saying, stay up all night, study for final and I don’t know, you just become really close,” Carr said.

Along with the sense of sisterhood, the pair said Sigma Kappa also provided them with community service opportunities that supported different national organizations and charities. They were excited to be back on campus once again.

All MSU Texas centennial celebration stories can be found by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
21-year-old Ashley Esselborn.
Fourth Zachary Wood murder suspect “cheered on” assault
Monica Sanchez, 21, is facing several charges and is accused of having improper relationships...
Former teacher’s aide arrested after admitting to having sex with students, affidavit reads
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Police have launched an investigation into the death of Zachary Wood.
UPDATE: Fourth suspect arrested in murder of Zachary Wood

Latest News

This March 2022 photo provided by Manny Renfro shows his grandson, Uziyah Garcia, while on...
Texas school shooting: Daughter and her best friends ‘are all gone now,’ dad says
The exhibit will hold art from different Hispanic, Latino and Chicano artists.
High school students co-curate exhibition
Friends and family are wanting to let everyone know the type of person he was.
Family, friends remember Zachary Wood
A crying girl is comforted outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.
Police: Texas gunman was inside the school for over an hour
Zachary Wood remembrance
Zachary Wood remembrance