Celebrating 100 years with MSU Texas: Sigma Kappa

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 is celebrating a century with Midwestern State University, and we’re continuing our tribute to the university’s past, present and future with the Sigma Kappa Sorority.

It was the first national sorority at MSU Texas, and Roma Prassel and Linda Spencer Carr have been a part of it for over 60 years.

“One reason I came to Midwestern was because they didn’t have national sororities, and then later, many years later, my daughter came here, and she was very anti-sorority, and I was living down in South Texas, and she called one night,” Prassel said. “She said, mom, you’ll never guess what I’ve done, your heart stops when they say that. And I said, Oh, no, what? And she said, I’ve pledged a sorority, and she pledged my sorority, which was wonderful. It really made me happy.”

“When you go through the things you go through in college with another person, you know, like you’re saying, stay up all night, study for final and I don’t know, you just become really close,” Carr said.

Along with the sense of sisterhood, the pair said Sigma Kappa also provided them with community service opportunities that supported different national organizations and charities. They were excited to be back on campus once again.

