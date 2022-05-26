Email City Guide
City of Wichita Falls gives tips on avoiding deadly amoeba

Naegleria fowleri is found in all-natural bodies of water, such as rivers, lakes, ponds, tanks and streams.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls is cautioning residents who will be swimming in area lakes and rivers over the summer to be aware of the possible presence of Naegleria fowleri, a highly preventable waterborne disease.

City officials said Naegleria fowleri is found in all-natural bodies of water, such as rivers, lakes, ponds, tanks and streams. During the warm summer months of June, July and August, the amoeba can infect children by being forcibly injected into their sinus cavity during recreational activities.

Once in the sinus, the amoeba can reportedly cause the fatal disease Primary Amebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM). While contact with the amoeba in natural bodies of water is common, infection is rare due primarily to the only route of infection being through the nose, according to city officials.

The City of Wichita Falls said citizens can take these two key precautions to help protect their children:

  • Never recreate in warm, muddy, stagnant waters
  • Teach children to hold their nose or use nose clips when recreating in any natural water body - especially when the type of recreation can force water into the nose, such as skiing, jet skiing, jumping or diving

If your child starts to experience any of the following symptoms within a couple of days of recreating in a natural body of water, city officials said to contact your health care provider immediately:

  • Headache
  • Fever
  • Nausea and/or Vomiting
  • Stiff neck
  • Loss of balance
  • Disorientation
  • Hallucinations
  • Seizures

The amoeba reportedly does not live in swimming pools and hot tubs that are properly cleaned, maintained and treated with chlorine and filtration.

For more information on Naegleria fowleri and Primary Amebic Meningoencephalitis, visit the CDC’s website or contact the Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District at (940) 761-7805, or the Cypress Water Treatment Plant at (940) 691-1153.

