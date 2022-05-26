Family, friends remember Zachary Wood

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The mother of a 23-year-old man who was murdered in his home in the middle of May spoke out on Thursday.

Friends and family are preparing to come together on May 30 to honor the life of Zachary Wood. It’s at a place near and dear to his heart: the skate park.

Friends and family are wanting to let everyone know the type of person he was. Wood was described as someone who got along with everyone, brightened up a room when he walked in and always put others before himself.

Although he wasn’t perfect, he left an impact on many people’s lives and they will forever miss his presence.

“Just a people person for sure, hanging around all his friends, making everybody laugh no matter what the situation was,” Kaitlyn Turner, Wood’s friend, said. “You could be sitting there crying and he was going to make sure he got you to smile and laugh.”

As friends and family try to make sense of Wood’s death, they are coming together to share their favorite memories of the 23 year old.

“He went out on a limb for anybody he cared about, whether it be his daughter, friends and family,” Simone Pischel, Wood’s mother, said. “If they were going through a hard time, Zachary would try to comfort anyone around him.”

“A great friend, he was a son, a brother, a father and I think it is going to be really hard not having that personality that he has,” Turner said. “He is a very outgoing, fun person and not having that around is definitely going to be hard.”

As they work to raise money to cover funeral costs, they remember how Wood turned down financial help even when he was struggling, telling them to keep it for themselves.

“That’s how he was, he didn’t want me to worry about anything,” Pischel said. “He was like ‘mom, you are spending all this hard earned money on my problems’ and all this kind of stuff. I think in a way he needed to justify telling some kind of good news even though it was a smokescreen.”

Wood had a 5-year-old daughter who was his entire world and another one on the way, but his friends and family said they won’t let his daughters grow up without letting them know what type of person he was.

“The light of his life,” Pischel said. “He would do anything he could to get over there and spend time with her. Anything she needed he would try to get.”

A vigil is being organized with the help of Wood’s friends, who said he would have done the same for them.

“It is basically going to be a celebration of his life,” Turner said. “He was a great person and we are going to make sure that is known.”

Wood was also an animal lover, and for the past two days his mom has been taking comfort in a special visitor: a little bird at her backdoor.

“He kind of pecked at the door for a second, turned to hop off for a second, then turned around and looked right at me, hopped to me for a minute then took off,” Pischel said. “And I think that is his way of saying hi mom.”

Friends and family of Wood said they will continue to carry his name and legacy on, and although he might not be with them physically, he will always be a part of their lives.

Pischel wants to thank everyone that has helped put the vigil together and for the constant love and support. She also wants to thank the Wichita Falls Police Department for all the work they are doing to help bring justice for Wood.

