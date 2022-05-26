The heat returns this weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thursday, we will have a high of 84 with sunny skies and northwest winds at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday night, we will have a low of 54 with clear skies.

Friday, we will have a high of 89 with sunny skies and south winds at 10 to 15 mph. Friday night, we will have a low of 66 with mostly clear skies.

Saturday, we will have a high of 100 with partly cloudy skies. However, Saturday will be windy with strong winds out of the south at 20 to 30 mph. Saturday night, we will have a low of 72 with partly cloudy skies.

Sunday, we will have a high of 100 with mostly sunny skies. The wind will be strong again out of the south at 20 to 30 mph. Sunday night, we will have a low of 70 with clear skies and strong winds.

