Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

The heat returns this weekend

By Garrett James
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thursday, we will have a high of 84 with sunny skies and northwest winds at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday night, we will have a low of 54 with clear skies.

Friday, we will have a high of 89 with sunny skies and south winds at 10 to 15 mph. Friday night, we will have a low of 66 with mostly clear skies.

Saturday, we will have a high of 100 with partly cloudy skies. However, Saturday will be windy with strong winds out of the south at 20 to 30 mph. Saturday night, we will have a low of 72 with partly cloudy skies.

Sunday, we will have a high of 100 with mostly sunny skies. The wind will be strong again out of the south at 20 to 30 mph. Sunday night, we will have a low of 70 with clear skies and strong winds.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
21-year-old Ashley Esselborn.
Fourth Zachary Wood murder suspect “cheered on” assault
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Monica Sanchez, 21, is facing several charges and is accused of having improper relationships...
Former teacher’s aide arrested after admitting to having sex with students, affidavit reads
Police have launched an investigation into the death of Zachary Wood.
UPDATE: Fourth suspect arrested in murder of Zachary Wood

Latest News

Heating Up and Drying Out
Heating Up with Strong Winds
Heating Up and Drying Out
Heating Up and Drying Out
weather
The heat returns this weekend
Rain chances continue Wednesday