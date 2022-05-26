High school students co-curate exhibition

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Six high school Hispanic students co-curated an exhibit at the Wichita Falls Museum of Art at MSU Texas that represents their culture through art.

Café Con Leche is collaborating with the museum to make the exhibition happen. These students worked for seven months with Danny Bills, curator of collections and exhibitions.

Andrea Granados, a high school senior and co-curator, shared why she believes this exhibit is important.

“It shows not only the adult voices that go in the museum but it also shows our voices, our high school voices, the younger generation has a way to speak to the older generations through these types of exhibitions,” Granados said.

The students joined this project through the Road to College program. Natalie Rodriguez, who has been in the program since 5th grade, said it’s important to expose the Hispanic community to the arts.

“It’s important to have representation. I would’ve never seen people like me being here, my family has never been to a museum so I look forward to my family coming here during the exhibit,” Rodriguez said.

Gonzalo Robles, Café Con Leche founder, wants people to know the opening celebration is an experience of culture through art for everyone, not just the Hispanic community.

“It’s going to show the rest of our community Hispanic culture, artists, positive things. So that brings the community together, that brings people, art I believe is a great equalizer,” Robles said.

But the they couldn’t have done it without the help of Bills, who taught them everything they know now about art, exhibits and more.

“I knew going into it that I would get a completely different perspective than my own,” Bills said. “Watching them come along and begin to get a little more confident and begin to speak about things.”

The event will take place on Saturday, June 4, and will be accompanied by Zavala.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.