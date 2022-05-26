Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Teen graduates from college before graduating high school

Abbie Campana has been taking college classes full-time for the past two years, earning 80...
Abbie Campana has been taking college classes full-time for the past two years, earning 80 credit hours and graduating with a 4.0 GPA.(Lakeview Local Schools)
By Debra Dolan
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (Gray News) – Students across the country are celebrating the end of the school year with a graduation ceremony – whether it be from pre-school, high school or college.

Abbie Campana, however, is celebrating double. She is the first student at Lakeview Local Schools in Ohio to graduate from both college and high school in the same year.

In fact, she technically earned an associate degree from college before even getting her high school diploma.

According to Lakeview Local Schools, Abbie, 17, has been taking classes at Youngstown State University since her sophomore year of high school.

After getting the first year under her belt, Abbie mapped out a plan to obtain her associate degree by the time she would graduate high school.

Abbie has been taking college classes full-time for the past two years, earning 80 credit hours and graduating with a 4.0 GPA.

Lakeview Local Schools said all the credits she earned at YSU also counted for her high school diploma.

Just days after graduating with an associate degree in business administration from YSU, Abbie graduated from Lakeview High School as valedictorian.

She plans to attend Bowling Green State University in the fall as a “freshman,” but will start the year taking junior-level classes and could obtain a bachelor’s degree in two years.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
21-year-old Ashley Esselborn.
Fourth Zachary Wood murder suspect “cheered on” assault
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Monica Sanchez, 21, is facing several charges and is accused of having improper relationships...
Former teacher’s aide arrested after admitting to having sex with students, affidavit reads
Police have launched an investigation into the death of Zachary Wood.
UPDATE: Fourth suspect arrested in murder of Zachary Wood

Latest News

Destruction is seen in Kharkiv, Ukraine, as the war drags on.
Russia slams sanctions, seeks to blame West for food crisis
A crying girl is comforted outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.
LIVE: Update on Texas school shooting investigation; police face questions over response
Copies of the Uvalde Leader-News with a black front page showing the date of the Robb...
Questions remain on whether school resource officers can keep schools safe
LIVE: Uvalde school shooting
LIVE: Uvalde school shooting
Former President Donald Trump must answer questions under oath in New York state’s civil...
Trump loses appeal, must testify in New York civil probe