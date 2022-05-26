Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Two arrested in WF meth bust

Heavy police presence at N. 6th Street.
Heavy police presence at N. 6th Street.(KAUZ/KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls police say two people were arrested following a meth bust Wednesday night.

Police told our crew on the scene that while serving a warrant they found what they believe to be a large quantity of meth inside a home on N 6th street in Wichita Falls.

The names of the two people arrested have not been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with NewsChannel 6 for updates.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have launched an investigation into the death of Zachary Wood.
UPDATE: Fourth suspect arrested in murder of Zachary Wood
Peyton Collier, Ronnie Lang, and William Bell have all been charged in connection with the...
Three arrested in connection with murder of Zachary Wood
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
21-year-old Ashley Esselborn.
Fourth Zachary Wood murder suspect “cheered on” assault
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school

Latest News

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Harrold ISD on Guardian Policy
The Archbishop of San Antonio, Gustavo Garcia Seller, comforts families outside of the Civic...
Desperation becomes sorrow after elementary school shooting
Ray Dunn, the CEO of On the Mark Enhanced Tactical Training, teaches a gun training class for...
Harrold ISD habla de maestros armados despues del tiroteo Uvalde