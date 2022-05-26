Two arrested in WF meth bust

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls police say two people were arrested following a meth bust Wednesday night.

Police told our crew on the scene that while serving a warrant they found what they believe to be a large quantity of meth inside a home on N 6th street in Wichita Falls.

The names of the two people arrested have not been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with NewsChannel 6 for updates.

