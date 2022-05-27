Email City Guide
Arrest made after deadly shooting in Holliday

Holliday shooting
Holliday shooting(kauz)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A man was arrested Thursday night following a deadly shooting at a home in Holliday.

Archer County Sheriff Jack Curd told News Channel 6 the victim of the deadly shooting was Holliday resident, Gary Kuykendall.

He said the shooting took place in the 100 block of S Pecan and said law enforcement received the call just after 6:00 p.m.

The suspect is in the Archer County Jail and Sheriff Curd expects the individual will be charged with murder before Friday morning. The investigation is being led by Holliday PD with the help of the Texas Rangers and Archer County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story.

