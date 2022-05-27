Ceremonies planned for Memorial Day

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Monday, May 30 is Memorial Day: a time to reflect and honor the men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the military.

News Channel 6 has created a list of events happening on Memorial Day, as well as other announcements related to the day.

DAV Chapter 41 Memorial Day ceremony

Joel Jimenez is the commander of the Wichita Falls Chapter 41 of Disabled American Veterans.

The DAV will host a ceremony at the Wichita County Cemetery on May 30 to honor fallen heroes. The event will start at 8 a.m.

American Legion Post 120 flag planting

4,000 flags will be planted Monday at the Crestview Cemetery by the American Legion Post 120 for Memorial Day.

Officials will meet at the cemetery at 7 a.m. They’re asking for volunteers to attend and help them plant all of the flags.

Memorial Day ceremonies in Windthorst

Scotland-Windthorst VFW Post 2676 and Auxiliary will be hosting Memorial Day ceremonies on May 30.

The first ceremony is a Veterans Memorial in Scotland, TX at the St. Boniface Catholic Church cemetery. It will happen from 9-10 a.m.

The second ceremony will happen at St. Mary’s Catholic church grotto in Windthorst from 11 a.m. to noon.

The activities will honor the memory of Windthorst veterans Leo Blake (WWII), Paul Himmels (Korea) and Gary Johnston (Iraq) and Scotland veterans Jacob Prescher (WWII), John Simons (WWII) and Carl Hargis (WWII) as well as all US service members who have given their lives in defense of our nation.

District 69 State Representative James Frank is expected to speak at both events. The ceremonies are open to the public.

Memorial Holiday Splash Day

Camp Fire North Texas will be hosting Memorial Holiday Splash Day at Harrell Park on May 30.

The event is free and open to the public and will run from 1-7 p.m. Camp Fire officials are encouraging residents to bring a picnic lunch to enjoy with their families at the park.

Children under 14 years old must be accompanied by an adult. The pool will be open to the public beginning on May 28 from 1-7 p.m. with $2 general admission.

Harrell Park is located at 2524 Terrace Ave by Lucy Park. Click here or call Camp Fire at (940) 322-5209 for the 2022 pool schedule.

City of Wichita Falls trash schedule

The City of Wichita Falls has also released the trash schedule for the week of Memorial Day:

Normal Monday trash pickup will move to Tuesday

Normal Tuesday trash pickup will move to Wednesday

There will be no curbside organics recycling pickup on Wednesday

Regular service will resume on Thursday

The Transfer Station and Landfill will also be closed on Monday

Both will return to normal hours on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. City of Wichita Falls offices will be closed on Memorial Day as well.

Texas Department of Public Safety reminder for drivers

Texas DPS officials are reminding drivers to buckle up and and drive safely on Memorial Day.

“Memorial Day always means busy highways across the state, and we encourage all drivers to take their time to get to their destinations safely,” DPS Director Steven McCraw said. “By following traffic laws, paying attention to other drivers and buckling your seat belt, we can all do our part to make the roads as safe as possible and enjoy the long Memorial Day holiday.”

During the 2021 Memorial Day campaign, troopers reportedly issued more than 115,700 citations and warnings, including:

6,513 citations for speeding

1,860 for no insurance

More than 1,200 citations for individuals without seat belt or child seat restraints

DPS also arrested 445 people on DWI charges, 333 fugitives and 667 people for other felony charges

Texas DPS officials have provided the following safety tips for drivers:

Don’t drink and drive. Make alternate plans if you are consuming alcohol.

Move over or slow down for police, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated. Show the same courtesy to fellow drivers who are stopped on the side of the road. So far in 2022, there have been 3,423 violations.

Buckle up everyone in the vehicle — it’s the law.

Slow down, especially in bad weather, heavy traffic, unfamiliar areas or construction zones.

Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices. Texas law prohibits the use of portable wireless devices to read, write or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped. If you’re using a navigation device or app, have a passenger operate it so you can keep your eyes on the road.

Drive defensively, as holiday travel can present additional challenges.

On multi-lane roads, use the left lane for passing only. Not only is it courteous driving and avoids impeding traffic, Texas law requires slower traffic to keep to the right and to use the left lane for passing only (when posted).

Don’t cut in front of large trucks and try not to brake quickly in front of them. They can’t maneuver as easily as passenger vehicles and pickup trucks.

If you can steer it, clear it: If you are involved in a non-injury crash and your vehicle can be moved, clear the traffic lanes to minimize traffic impact. Leaving vehicles in a traffic lane increases traffic congestion and leaves those involved with an increased risk of harm or a secondary wreck. On some highways, if you don’t move your vehicle when it’s safe to do so, it’s against the law.

Keep the Texas Roadside Assistance number stored in your phone. Dial 1-800-525-5555 for any type of assistance. The number can also be found on the back of a Texas Driver’s License.

Check your vehicle to make sure it is properly maintained and always ensure your cargo is secure.

Report road hazards or anything suspicious to the nearest law enforcement agency.

Monitor weather and road conditions wherever you are traveling. For road conditions and closures in Texas, visit Drive Texas.

