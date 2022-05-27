Crime of the week: Two arrested after drug bust

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested two people late Wednesday night during a drug bust after a search warrant was issued for a home on N. 6th Street.

“During the execution of that warrant, they arrested two people, Jershad Bowen, 37-year-old male and a 23-year-old female, Kennedy Polley-Dulin,” Sgt. Charlie Eipper, WFPD PIO, said.

Police reportedly found several baggies of meth hidden throughout the home, as well as multiple digital scales – things they say normal drug users wouldn’t have unless they were dealing. Police also said there was a small arsenal of guns in the home.

“They seized about 8.5 ounces of meth, five handguns and a shotgun, and Bowen was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and tampering with evidence,” Eipper said.

Bowen and Polley-Dulin were both also charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.

Police said this sends a message to people peddling drugs to the citizens of Wichita Falls.

“We’re gonna keep doing this, we’re going to keep searching for those that are dealing this poison to our people here in Wichita Falls,” Eipper said.

