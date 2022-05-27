Email City Guide
Hot and Windy Weekend

By Ken Johnson
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Strong south winds will push temperatures up and over the century mark this weekend. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be near 100 with a return of strong south winds. The hot weather may lead to a small chance of a storm Saturday evening but most places will remain dry. Our next shot of rain probably holds off until the middle of next week along with a drop on temperatures.

