Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Inventory overload: Target, Walmart and Best Buy to start offering deeper discounts

Major retailers are planning to mark down prices on several items due to an inventory overload.
Major retailers are planning to mark down prices on several items due to an inventory overload.(nomadsoulphotos via canva)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Consumers in the U.S. might be finally able to catch a break when it comes to some big-ticket items.

Major retailers, including Target, Walmart, and Best Buy, report a high inventory of products like TVs, furniture and clothing.

The companies said they need to make space for some new items. So, that means they’ll be marking down prices to boost sales.

This announcement is a big change from last year when discounts on large products were rare due to a low supply with slowdowns at ports and production bottlenecks.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
A man was arrested Thursday night following a deadly shooting at a home in Holliday.
Suspect identified after deadly shooting in Holliday
Two suspects were arrested at the scene.
Affidavit: 239 grams of meth found during drug bust
Friends and family are wanting to let everyone know the type of person he was.
Family, friends remember Zachary Wood
Jazmine Jackson.
WF daycare worker arrested after allegedly kicking child in head

Latest News

FILE - President Donald Trump shakes hands with NRA executive vice president and CEO Wayne...
NRA speakers unshaken on gun rights after school massacre
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., heads to his office surrounded by reporters...
McCarthy, GOP lawmakers escalate standoff with Jan. 6 panel
FILE - This image provided by the Napa County Sheriff's Office shows Ian Benjamin Rogers, one...
Guilty plea in plot to firebomb California Democratic HQ
It’s a recognition given by the Texas Music Educators Association.
Six Rider HS students become Texas Music Scholars
The Houston County Sheriff’s Office reports that 10 men were arrested for participating in a...
Sheriff: Deputies raid cockfighting event; 10 men arrested, 36 roosters seized