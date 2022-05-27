Email City Guide
Libby is looking for her forever home

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Paige Morgan with Wichita Falls Animal Services stopped by News Channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to a furry friend who is looking for a forever home.

Libby is about 6-8 months old and likes to play with toys.

If you’re interested in adopting this sweet fur-ball, you can call the Animal Services Center at (940) 761-7824. Animal Services can be found at 1207 Hatton Road in Wichita Falls.

You have to be at least 18 years old to adopt an animal. The adoption fee is $40, which covers basic vaccinations as well as flea and tick prevention, deworming, microchipping and a city license.

