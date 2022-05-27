Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Man shoots himself after taking gun on Texas elementary school campus, police say

The man with the concealed weapon shot himself in the leg and was taken to the hospital for...
The man with the concealed weapon shot himself in the leg and was taken to the hospital for treatment.(MGN)
By Debra Dolan
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (Gray News) – Police say a man accidentally shot himself while carrying a gun onto a Texas elementary school campus.

According to the Arlington Police Department, the school went on a brief lockdown while officers investigated but didn’t believe there was any malicious intent on the parent’s part or any threat to the school.

The man with the concealed weapon shot himself in the leg and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Students at the school were released from the school as planned.

Police say criminal charges are pending.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
Two suspects were arrested at the scene.
Affidavit: 239 grams of meth found during drug bust
Friends and family are wanting to let everyone know the type of person he was.
Family, friends remember Zachary Wood
A mother and her boyfriend are accused of abusing twin girls for years prior to child's death.
Mother and her boyfriend charged in starvation, torture of 8-year-old twins, resulting in one’s death
21-year-old Ashley Esselborn.
Fourth Zachary Wood murder suspect “cheered on” assault

Latest News

The on-scene leader thought they were dealing with a barricaded subject and delayed entering...
Police waited 48 minutes in school before pursuing shooter
Only wreckage is left after a home exploded in Pottstown, Pa., overnight.
5 dead after house explosion in Pennsylvania; 2 injured
Tesia White, 25, was arrested and charged with four counts of felony animal cruelty.
Woman charged after 4 dogs died in car while she ate lunch at restaurant, police say
FILE - President Donald Trump shakes hands with NRA executive vice president and CEO Wayne...
Amid protests, NRA meets in Texas after school massacre
Celebrating 100 years with MSU Texas: Sigma Kappa
Celebrating 100 years with MSU Texas: Sigma Kappa