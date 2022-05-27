Stuart is looking for his forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Meet Stuart, a three-month-old terrier mix hoping to find a home.

Stuart was sleepy on the show, but Katie Lister with Emily’s Legacy Rescue assured us that he really is an active puppy when at home with his foster parents. He seems to adore the ladies, and was happy to let producers and journalists rub his belly.

The puppy’s parents are terrier and miniature pinscher mixes. If Stuart looks familiar, you may be remembering his sister Stevie Jo, who was on the show two to three weeks ago and still searching for her perfect family.

If you’re interested in meeting this sweetheart, you can message Emily’s Legacy Rescue on Facebook. He may also be at Petco from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, along with other adoptable animals. There is a $140 adoption fee for dogs, which covers multiple medical procedures and gives your future furball a microchip in case they ever get lost. For more information, visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.