Student-led art exhibit opening celebration will raise funds for Zavala

The exhibit will be held on June 4.
By Priscilla Meza
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An art exhibition put together by six high school students in Wichita Falls will also serve as a fundraiser for Zavala Hispanic Cultural Initiative. The opening celebration for “Finding Your Voice” is scheduled for next week.

Roger Palma has been with Zavala for eight years and said they have teamed up for different events to show more of the Hispanic culture in the community.

They found this was a great opportunity to collaborate as the exhibit deals with Hispanic, Latino and Chicano students embracing the unique elements of heritage that have shaped them, which is something that Zavala also tries to encourage to the public.

“Knowing where they came from,” Palma said. “A lot of people love the Tex-Mex food, they like the Tex-Mex music, the influence of the music, and the art. It’s not only important if they like it but also to understand where it came from.”

Zavala is a nonprofit organization, meaning it relies on grants. Palma said the grants don’t always cover all of the expenses for events they put together, therefore fundraising is important for them.

If you’d like to learn more about events Zavala will hold in the future, click here.

