Texas DPS encourages safe driving over Memorial Day weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With Memorial Day weekend here, a lot of people are hitting the road. Texas DPS is reminding people to enjoy the holiday, but they also want to keep people safe.

Starting Friday, Texas Highway Patrol is taking part in Click it or Ticket. If you get pulled over not wearing a seatbelt, you will get a ticket, not a warning. Texas DPS Sgt. Dan Buesing also gave some tips to stay safe while traveling.

“Try to slow down watch your speed and of course, buckle up and just look out for other drivers,” Buesing said. “Try to be defensive of your driving.”

You may see more officers on the road as DPS is trying help reduce the crashes that happen during busy weekends like this. More tips from DPS include the following:

Don’t drink and drive. Make alternate plans if you are consuming alcohol.

Move over or Slow Down for police, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated. Show the same courtesy to fellow drivers who are stopped on the side of the road. So far in 2022, there have been 3,423 violations.

Buckle up everyone in the vehicle — it’s the law.

Slow down, especially in bad weather, heavy traffic, unfamiliar areas or construction zones.

Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices. Texas law prohibits the use of portable wireless devices to read, write or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped. If you’re using a navigation device or app, have a passenger operate it so you can keep your eyes on the road.

Drive defensively, as holiday travel can present additional challenges.

On multi-lane roads, use the left lane for passing only. Not only is it courteous driving and avoids impeding traffic, Texas law requires slower traffic to keep to the right and to use the left lane for passing only (when posted).

Don’t cut in front of large trucks and trnot to brake quickly in front of them. They can’t maneuver as easily as passenger vehicles and pickup trucks.

If you can steer it, clear it: If you are involved in a non-injury crash and your vehicle can be moved, clear the traffic lanes to minimize traffic impact. Leaving vehicles in a traffic lane increases traffic congestion and leaves those involved with an increased risk of harm or a secondary wreck. On some highways, if you don’t move your vehicle when it’s safe to do so, it’s against the law.

Keep the Texas Roadside Assistance number stored in your phone. Dial 1-800-525-5555 for any type of assistance. The number can also be found on the back of a Texas Driver’s License.

Check your vehicle to make sure it is properly maintained and always ensure your cargo is secure.

Report road hazards or anything suspicious to the nearest law enforcement agency.

Monitor weather and road conditions wherever you are traveling. For road conditions and closures in Texas, visit Drive Texas.y

During the 2021 Memorial Day campaign, troopers reportedly issued more than 115,700 citations and warnings, including:

6,513 citations for speeding

1,860 for no insurance

More than 1,200 citations for individuals without seat belt or child seat restraints

DPS also arrested 445 people on DWI charges, 333 fugitives and 667 people for other felony charges

