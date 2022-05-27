Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Ukrainian student organizes donation for Wichita Falls Area Food Bank

By Michael Grace
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank got a huge donation this week from a person who’s not even from this country.

Ira Hotsuliak is a Ukrainian exchange student here in the falls that News Channel 6 has been following since the start of the war. She said she brought the idea to help the food bank to her school in Archer City and got a huge response.

She was able to donate 101 meals, and hopes her actions can serve as an example for more people to help out her home country as war rages on.

“As time goes by, it just feels better and better to be a part of this community and so many people show me the appreciation that I’m here and it feels good,” Hotsuliak said. “You know, there is a war in my country and I decided to get involved and show more people that we need to help more people who are in need.”

If you’d like to learn more about Hotsuliak story, click on the links below:

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
A man was arrested Thursday night following a deadly shooting at a home in Holliday.
Suspect identified after deadly shooting in Holliday
Two suspects were arrested at the scene.
Affidavit: 239 grams of meth found during drug bust
Friends and family are wanting to let everyone know the type of person he was.
Family, friends remember Zachary Wood
Jazmine Jackson.
WF daycare worker arrested after allegedly kicking child in head

Latest News

It’s a recognition given by the Texas Music Educators Association.
Six Rider HS students become Texas Music Scholars
With recent bills being passed making it easier for anyone 18 years of age or older to obtain a...
Kathleen Brown speaks out on gun control
Jershad Bowen and Kennedy Polley-Dulin.
Crime of the week: Two arrested after drug bust
Stewart is looking for his forever home
Stuart is looking for his forever home