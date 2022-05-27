Ukrainian student organizes donation for Wichita Falls Area Food Bank

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank got a huge donation this week from a person who’s not even from this country.

Ira Hotsuliak is a Ukrainian exchange student here in the falls that News Channel 6 has been following since the start of the war. She said she brought the idea to help the food bank to her school in Archer City and got a huge response.

She was able to donate 101 meals, and hopes her actions can serve as an example for more people to help out her home country as war rages on.

“As time goes by, it just feels better and better to be a part of this community and so many people show me the appreciation that I’m here and it feels good,” Hotsuliak said. “You know, there is a war in my country and I decided to get involved and show more people that we need to help more people who are in need.”

If you’d like to learn more about Hotsuliak story, click on the links below:

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.