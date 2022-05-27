Vernon College welcomes new rodeo coach

VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - Vernon College will welcome its first female head rodeo coach in June.

Swaize Lee is only the second female head rodeo coach in the Southwest Region of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association (NIRA), and she’s already recruiting talent for the school’s 2022-2023 rodeo team.

Born in Brownfield, Texas, Lee spent the last year as the assistant Rodeo Coach at New Mexico Junior College. She previously competed in college rodeos at both New Mexico Junior College and Texas Tech University. As team captain from 2019 to 2021, she saw the TTU Rodeo Women’s Team earn the 2020 NIRA National Reserve Champion Women’s Team title

In her college career, Lee also won awards like NMJC Rodeo Team Top Hand and Female Athlete of the Year. She also raises and trains horses for competition.

Vernon College president, Dr. Dusty R. Johnston, stated, “I am pleased Swaize has chosen to take this opportunity at Vernon College. She has the personal attributes and rodeo experience to create a new winning tradition for the Vernon College Rodeo Team that we all appreciate in the history of Vernon College Rodeo.”

