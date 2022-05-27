Wichita Falls ISD seniors walk Milam Elementary

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Graduating Wichita Falls seniors held their annual senior walk Thursday morning.

20 graduating seniors returned to the halls they roamed in Milam Elementary School to greet the current students there. They walked with fifth graders who are preparing to move up to middle school.

The walk not only brings back memories, but brings these soon to be graduates full circle in their education in Wichita Falls.

