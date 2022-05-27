UPDATE: Missing elderly man found

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - William Morris has been found safe, according to WFPD.

UPDATE: Friday, May 27 at 9:23 a.m.

William Morris has been found by WFPD. Police say the 80-year-old is safe after he was reported as having been missing from his home for two days.

ORIGINAL STORY: Friday, May 27 at 8:51 a.m.

The Wichita Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing elderly man.

80-year-old William Morris of Wichita Falls was last seen two days ago.

If anyone has information on the location of William Morris, please contact the Wichita Falls Police Department at 940-720-5000.

