WFPD tactical team members bring home Tactical Games wins

Brett Keith and Danny Saravane brought home wins in the 2022 Tactical Games.
Brett Keith and Danny Saravane brought home wins in the 2022 Tactical Games.
By Avery Ikeda
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - WFPD is celebrating the achievements of officers who brought home the hardware in last weekend’s Tactical Games.

Officer Danny Saravane took second place in the Masters 40 Division, while Sgt. Brett Keith placed seventh in the Elite Division.

Held in Waxahachie, the Tactical Games were created to test the skills and readiness of tactical athletes, as well as find weaknesses and test gear in an intentionally stressful competitive environment.

WFPD lauded the officers’ accomplishments in an Instagram post: “We are so proud of their personal achievements as well as the fitness example they set within our department and community!!! Way to go guys!!!”

