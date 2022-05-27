Email City Guide
Wichita County provides COVID update for week of May 27, 2022

Health district officials reported 43 new recoveries.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District reported 58 new COVID cases for the week ending on May 27, 2022.

Three Wichita County residents are hospitalized at this time.

Health district officials also reported 43 new recoveries.

From the Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District:

Cases 34,187-34,244

For the week ending May 27, 2022 the Health District is reporting 58 new cases. 0 deaths, 3 hospitalizations and 43 recoveries.

There are 14 (24%) new cases who are up to date on their vaccinations. There are 44 (76%) new cases who are not up to date on their vaccinations. There are 12 new re-infection cases. 

Of those, 2 (17%) are up to date on their vaccinations; 10 (83%) are not up to date on their vaccinations.  Of the 3 individuals hospitalized today, 2 are vaccine breakthrough cases and up to date.

Positivity Rate = 12.7%

Starting in June, the Health District will move to reporting COVID-19 numbers bi-weekly on the website and monthly on social media.

