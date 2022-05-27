Email City Guide
Wichita Falls woman arrested after allegedly kicking child in head

Jazmine Jackson.
Jazmine Jackson.(Wichita County Jail)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested a woman after she allegedly kicked a child in the head and slammed her onto the ground at a daycare.

Jazmine Jackson was arrested Thursday on an injury to a child charge.

The child’s mother told police she went to the daycare on University Avenue Wednesday to pick up her children and saw an employee, identified as Jackson, slam one of her children onto her nap mat, according to court documents. The mother reportedly took her children away from the facility and brought the incident up to the director, who found footage of it.

Wichita Falls police interviewed Jackson on Thursday, where she reportedly stated she had been an employee at University Academy for two years and rolled over the children when they were off their nap mats. She allegedly said she was not intentionally trying to injure or harm them.

A police review of the incident footage reportedly revealed that Jackson was seen kicking victim in the head, as well as picking them up and slamming them down onto the nap mat. Court documents state Jackson was seen numerous times treating and mishandling the children in a “violent” way.

Jackson remains jailed as of Friday on an injury to a child charge and a $35,000 bond.

