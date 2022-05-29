Storms return to Texoma Saturday evening

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Saturday night, we will have a low of 74 with partly cloudy skies. Sunday, we will have a high of 100 with partly cloudy skies. The wind will be strong again out of the south at 25 to 35 mph. Sunday night, we will have a low of 70 with clear skies and strong winds.

Monday, we will have a high of 95 with sunny skies. The wind will continue to be strong out of the south at 20 to 30 mph. Monday night, we will have partly cloudy skies with a low of 71.

Tuesday, we will have a high of 92 with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday, isolated showers and storms will be possible. The wind will be out of the south at 20 to 30 mph. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 71 with partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday, rain chances look to continue in the forecast. A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible. We will have a high of 83.

