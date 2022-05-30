Email City Guide
Carry The Load emphasizes importance of Memorial Day

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - While many are enjoying the extra day off from work, it’s important to remember the purpose of Memorial Day: to remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for this country. In Wichita Falls, one group did just that. Photojournalist Rowan Hardman has more on the story.

“Carry The Load is a nonprofit organization that provides active ways for Americans to connect to the sacrifices made by our military men and women, veterans, first responders and their families,” Kristoff Cohran, public relations for Carry The Load, said. “It was started back in 2011 as a grassroots effort by two Navy SEALs, Stephen Hawley and Clint Bruce. They came back home after finishing their duty and they felt like Memorial Day had no meaning, it wasn’t important anymore.”

“Because we’re all about bringing back the meaning of Memorial Day and exposure,” Beau Yurk, medic for Carry The Load, said. “And so, you know, you see someone walking down the street with glory on his back, you know, that’s saying something about, you know, what we’re trying to do here. But I also carry a backpack that I carry all the names that I personally carry. I’ve been doing this for six or seven years now and I’ve never taken a step without that backpack.”

“So over 90% of the funds raised during the month of May while we do this relay goes out to nonprofit partners and beneficiaries that help veterans, first responders and their families through a plethora of different programs and activities,” Cohran said.

“Being a part of Carry The Load as a lead captain or just a volunteer in general really humbles you,” Cohran said. “Veterans come out. The families of those who have lost a loved one due to war and sacrifice, hearing their stories is just really heartwarming. It humbles you. I think that everyone should understand the importance of service and sacrifice and that’s part of the awareness and education that we hope to bring as we do these walks across the country.”

For more information on Carry The Load, visit their website.

