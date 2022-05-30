Email City Guide
Hometown Pride Tour: Food Truck Championship of Texas

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GRAHAM, Texas (KAUZ) - We’re heading out to Graham this week for our Hometown Pride Tour and we’re previewing an event that has been drawing crowds to the town for years.

The Food Truck Championship of Texas is happening on June 4.

“This is our seventh annual year,” Casyn Smith, Graham Convention and Visitor’s Bureau manager, said. “We do it every single year. It’s always the first Saturday in June. This year, we have about 39 food trucks that are coming to Graham’s downtown square.”

“We have everything from barbecue to American,” Smith said. “We even have a Haitian truck and a sushi truck this year. So we’re really excited about it. It means a lot to our hometown and just means a lot to everyone local.”

Several musicians will be playing throughout the day, including Jamie Lin Wilson, Ryan Beaver, Ross Cooper, Red Shahan, Zack McGinn, Jason Eady and Mike McClure.

“Graham really thrives off of new people,” Smith said. “Anyone coming into our town, we love to kind of hone them in and kind of treat them as our own and Food Truck is an awesome way that we get to do that. We get to show our hospitality with live music, then our food trucks throughout the day, the competition aspect of everything. It’s just, it’s an amazing day.”

“It just really gets people down to Graham and gets people excited about maybe something new that we have planned in the fall or anything like that for our hometown,” Smith said.

There will also be a ticketed concert at the Young County Area featuring Dwight Yoakam And Brent Cobb. For more information, click here.

