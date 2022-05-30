Email City Guide
Memorial Day ceremony in Wichita Falls honors the fallen

By Tanner Deleon
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Members of the DAV Green Knights and JROTC at Wichita Falls High School came together to hold a Memorial Day ceremony honoring the fallen.

Citizens, veterans and their families all came out to remember those who gave their lives for this country. Many people spoke and paid their respects as the flag was raised high.

For one man, he said it was great to see so many people in the community support and honor those in the military, and he hopes this will continue once he is done with his service.

“This eventually could be me out there in the grave, so me remembering them then passing that torch down the line then remembering myself and the rest of the military that is currently with us is very important,” Brandon Pirmann, president of the Green Knights Motorcycle Club, said.

Pirmann has served 18 years in the military and hopes that the community continues to honor and remember those who fought to protect this country every Memorial Day.

