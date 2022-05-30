Email City Guide
Rider fundraiser benefits Habitat for Humanity

The students raised $410.
(WFISD)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Rider High School Chem Club and Nerd Club held a fundraiser this spring that benefited Habitat for Humanity.

The students raised $410, which boosting the Habitat’s fundraising total to within $90 of their goal for the build of this particular project. They then painted studs that will be used in the next Habitat house.

“They decorated five studs for local business donors Frank & Joe’s Coffee House, Star Brite Cleaners, and Sport Clips,” Stacie Martin, ACS Chem Club sponsor, said.

