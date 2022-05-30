Storm chances return Tuesday
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday evening, temps will remain in the 90s. However, Monday night, temps will fall into the mid-70s for the low.
Tuesday, we will have a high of 93 with partly cloudy skies. Tuesday night, a cold front will enter our northwestern counties. Along the cold front, there may be a few strong/severe thunderstorms. The biggest threat Tuesday night for severe weather will be hail & high winds.
Wednesday storm chances continue. We will have a high of 90 with another chance for showers and thunderstorms. Thursday and Friday we will also have thunderstorm chances in the forecast.
