Storm chances return Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday evening, temps will remain in the 90s. However, Monday night, temps will fall into the mid-70s for the low.

Tuesday, we will have a high of 93 with partly cloudy skies. Tuesday night, a cold front will enter our northwestern counties. Along the cold front, there may be a few strong/severe thunderstorms. The biggest threat Tuesday night for severe weather will be hail & high winds.

Wednesday storm chances continue. We will have a high of 90 with another chance for showers and thunderstorms. Thursday and Friday we will also have thunderstorm chances in the forecast.

