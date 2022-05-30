Email City Guide
WFISD school year wraps up with graduation

A week of fun events led up to diplomas being handed out.
Graduation ceremonies for all three high school in the WFISD will be at the MPEC Saturday. (Source: RNN Texoma)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With graduates from Hirschi, Rider, and Wichita Falls High School walking across the stage, the school year for WFISD has finally come to a close.

And while most of the spotlight was on the Class of 2022 this past week, there were several things to celebrate leading up to the moving of tassels.

Swimmers get “noodled”

The WFISD swim team started a “noodling” tradition during the COVID-19 lockdown when they could not participate in a Senior Night Swim Meet. Instead, they visited the homes of senior swimmers and decorated them with pool noodles.

Lamar Elementary Senior Walk

For the first time, Lamar Elementary invited back former students graduating this year for a senior walk. Lamar Counselor Gladys Pando said the teacher were excited to see their former students grow up.

Mayor visits Kirby Middle School

Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana came to Kirby Middle School this week to send off to the eighth-grade class. Kirby Principal Shannon Cunningham said they were grateful he took the time to visit and offer advice during his busy schedule.

Milam Elementary caps off field day from the sky

Physical education teacher Abby Frost organized a successful field day, including a Milam staff versus fifth-grade kickball game. The day concluded with a picture of the entire Milam family taken by a drone flying overhead.

Sensory-friendly graduation

On Tuesday, WFISD’s Special Education department hosted a special “sensory-friendly” commencement for three of its special education students. The event was held at Region 9 Education Service Center. This type of commencement is not needed every year, but sometimes it is helpful for students who would feel overwhelmed with the typical commencement at Memorial Stadium.

Congrats to the Class of 2022!

