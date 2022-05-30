Email City Guide
WFPD taking applications for Junior Police Academy

Sessions are available for children ages 12-14.
(WFPD)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is taking applications for the Junior Police Academy, which offers children ages 12-14 the chance to experience law enforcement firsthand.

The academy is free and will teach students about the basic functions of a working police department and about law enforcement careers. Students will be able to meet members of the Wichita Falls Police Special Operations Unit, 911 operators, crime scene investigators and more.

Two sessions will be hosted this summer, with the first happening from June 20-25 and the second from July 25-29. Registration will be open until all sessions are filled.

To register for a session, click here.

