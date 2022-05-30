Windthorst band director recognized with Teacher Appreciation Award

WINDTHORST, Texas (KAUZ) - The Windthorst district band director was recognized by the Red River Best Chevy Dealers with a Teacher Appreciation Award and $1,000.

Judy Hale teaches band for grades 5-12 and 6th grade technology.

“We are extremely proud of Mrs. Hale’s accomplishments as our district band director,” Dr. William Paul, Windthorst ISD superintendent, said. “More than that, we are extremely proud of the number of young lives she positively impacted during her time in Windthorst.”

School officials said Hale’s hard work and dedication to students is outstanding, and she has made a great impact in the Windthorst community.

