Windthorst band director recognized with Teacher Appreciation Award

School officials said her hard work and dedication to students is outstanding.
School officials said her hard work and dedication to students is outstanding.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINDTHORST, Texas (KAUZ) - The Windthorst district band director was recognized by the Red River Best Chevy Dealers with a Teacher Appreciation Award and $1,000.

Judy Hale teaches band for grades 5-12 and 6th grade technology.

“We are extremely proud of Mrs. Hale’s accomplishments as our district band director,” Dr. William Paul, Windthorst ISD superintendent, said. “More than that, we are extremely proud of the number of young lives she positively impacted during her time in Windthorst.”

School officials said Hale’s hard work and dedication to students is outstanding, and she has made a great impact in the Windthorst community.

