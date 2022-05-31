FCA to host 2022 Texas vs Oklahoma All Star Games

LAWTON, Texas (KAUZ) - Senior athletes from high schools in Texas and Oklahoma have been invited to participate in the 2022 FCA Texas vs Oklahoma All Star Games on Friday, June 3.

Each nominated athlete will be eligible to compete in their sport of soccer, softball or baseball. These students have been nominated by their coach and have “epitomized the term student-athlete and represent their school with character and fair play.”

Game Times:

5 p.m. - Girls Soccer, Small School Softball and Small School Baseball

7 p.m. - Soccer, Big School Softball and Big School Baseball

All games will be held at Cameron University in Lawton, Oklahoma.

