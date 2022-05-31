Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast 5/31 AM

First Alert Forecast 5/30 AM
By Josh Reiter
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -

Most of today will be have mostly sunny skies with winds out of the south at 10-20 mph. Temperatures in the afternoon will top out in the mid/upper 90s. Later in the day heading into the evening, showers and storms will fire up along a cold front in northern counties. Some could be strong to severe, with damaging wind gusts, large hail up to the size of golf balls, and a brief spin-up tornado or two cant be ruled out. This will continue into the late night and overnight hours, clearing up north by Wednesday morning.

The cold front will descend south across Texoma the next few days, keeping rain chances around with scattered storm coverage everyday through Friday morning. All modes of severe weather are possible again on Wednesday when storms fire up again in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures stay in the upper 80s and low 90s on Wednesday with partly cloudy skies. Thursday and Friday will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. Mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs in the 90s return this weekend into early next week.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A brand new meteor shower could dazzle the night sky Monday.
LOOK UP: Meteor shower peaks Monday night, NASA says
According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
Customers may notice changes through Wednesday, May 25.
City of WF releases Memorial Day trash schedule
Swaize Lee will join Vernon College as the head rodeo coach in June 2022.
Vernon College welcomes new rodeo coach
The Food Truck Championship of Texas is happening on June 4.
Hometown Pride Tour: Food Truck Championship of Texas

Latest News

KSWO Weather - 08/08/20 with Jacob Dickey
Storm chances return Tuesday
weather
Storm chances return Tuesday
First Alert Forecast 5/30 AM
First Alert Forecast 5/30 AM
Storms return to Texoma Saturday evening