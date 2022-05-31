First Alert Forecast 5/31 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -

Most of today will be have mostly sunny skies with winds out of the south at 10-20 mph. Temperatures in the afternoon will top out in the mid/upper 90s. Later in the day heading into the evening, showers and storms will fire up along a cold front in northern counties. Some could be strong to severe, with damaging wind gusts, large hail up to the size of golf balls, and a brief spin-up tornado or two cant be ruled out. This will continue into the late night and overnight hours, clearing up north by Wednesday morning.

The cold front will descend south across Texoma the next few days, keeping rain chances around with scattered storm coverage everyday through Friday morning. All modes of severe weather are possible again on Wednesday when storms fire up again in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures stay in the upper 80s and low 90s on Wednesday with partly cloudy skies. Thursday and Friday will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. Mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs in the 90s return this weekend into early next week.

