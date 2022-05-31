Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

WFPD SWAT team detains man during Fillmore Street standoff

This is a developing story.
This is a developing story.(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - UPDATE: Law enforcement has detained a man who was inside of the house, according to our crew on scene.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Wichita Falls Police Department SWAT team is in the 2200 block of Fillmore Street for an armed person who has allegedly barricaded themselves inside of a building.

A WFPD official on scene said police originally responded to a check welfare call and threat before the person barricaded themselves. WFPD is reportedly trying to make contact with the person at this time.

Heavy police presence reported on Fillmore Street
Heavy police presence reported on Fillmore Street(KAUZ)

This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A brand new meteor shower could dazzle the night sky Monday.
LOOK UP: Meteor shower peaks Monday night, NASA says
According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
Customers may notice changes through Wednesday, May 25.
City of WF releases Memorial Day trash schedule
Swaize Lee will join Vernon College as the head rodeo coach in June 2022.
Vernon College welcomes new rodeo coach
The Food Truck Championship of Texas is happening on June 4.
Hometown Pride Tour: Food Truck Championship of Texas

Latest News

Community gathers for Zachary Wood vigil
Community gathers for Zachary Wood vigil
Rider fundraiser benefits Habitat for Humanity
Rider fundraiser benefits Habitat for Humanity
Hometown Pride Tour: Food Truck Championship of Texas
Hometown Pride Tour: Food Truck Championship of Texas
First Alert Forecast 5/30 AM
First Alert Forecast 5/31 AM