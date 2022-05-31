WFPD SWAT team detains man during Fillmore Street standoff

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - UPDATE: Law enforcement has detained a man who was inside of the house, according to our crew on scene.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Wichita Falls Police Department SWAT team is in the 2200 block of Fillmore Street for an armed person who has allegedly barricaded themselves inside of a building.

A WFPD official on scene said police originally responded to a check welfare call and threat before the person barricaded themselves. WFPD is reportedly trying to make contact with the person at this time.

Heavy police presence reported on Fillmore Street (KAUZ)

This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.