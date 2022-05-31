WFPD SWAT team detains man during Fillmore Street standoff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - UPDATE: Law enforcement has detained a man who was inside of the house, according to our crew on scene.
ORIGINAL STORY:
The Wichita Falls Police Department SWAT team is in the 2200 block of Fillmore Street for an armed person who has allegedly barricaded themselves inside of a building.
A WFPD official on scene said police originally responded to a check welfare call and threat before the person barricaded themselves. WFPD is reportedly trying to make contact with the person at this time.
This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.