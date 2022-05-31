Law enforcement investigating after body found in Iowa Park

IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ) - The Iowa Park Police Department is investigating after a body was found near the apartment complex on Mary Street next to Highway 287.

Police Chief Steve Davis said the body was found by a woman with a search dog, who he believed was called by the family.

Iowa Park PD officials said they may know who the person is. The body has reportedly been sent for an autopsy; News Channel 6 will release the name of the person once we have confirmed that their family has been notified.

This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.

