Mark Hood announces candidacy for WFISD school board

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - If you thought election season was over, think again. A local businessman and long-time Wichita County resident announced Tuesday he would run for the at-large position on the Wichita Falls ISD School Board in November.

Mark Hood said he is running for the at-large seat because he wants more transparency over how and why the district is facing a $9 million budget deficit.

“I don’t think there is a taxpayer, or parent, or student in the community that truly understands why, so I want to relay that information effectively to the community,” Hood said.

In addition to financial transparency, Hood is campaigning for more support for students and teachers.

