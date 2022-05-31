Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Supreme Court clerks asked for phone records in leak probe

Supreme Court law clerks have been asked for their phone records as part of a probe into the...
Supreme Court law clerks have been asked for their phone records as part of a probe into the leak of a draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade, according to sources familiar with the matter.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Supreme Court officials are ramping up their investigation of a leaked draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade.

In an unprecedented move, they are now asking law clerks to provide phone records and sign affidavits in their search for the source of the leak, according to sources familiar with the effort.

Politico published the draft opinion May 2, prompting an outcry among conservative court members poised to roll back abortion rights.

Chief Justice John Roberts called the leak “absolutely appalling” and suggested “one bad apple” had tainted public perception of the court.

Sources said some clerks are so alarmed by the sudden request for private cellphone records that they’re considering hiring outside counsel to handle the probe.

As the abortion rights effort has failed in the U.S. Senate, the next political battleground is at the state level. (CNN/WBBM/WGCL/KOKI/KXAN/POOL/YOUTUBE/GETTY)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A brand new meteor shower could dazzle the night sky Monday.
LOOK UP: Meteor shower peaks Monday night, NASA says
According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
Customers may notice changes through Wednesday, May 25.
City of WF releases Memorial Day trash schedule
Swaize Lee will join Vernon College as the head rodeo coach in June 2022.
Vernon College welcomes new rodeo coach
The Food Truck Championship of Texas is happening on June 4.
Hometown Pride Tour: Food Truck Championship of Texas

Latest News

Community gathers for Zachary Wood vigil
Community gathers for Zachary Wood vigil
Rider fundraiser benefits Habitat for Humanity
Rider fundraiser benefits Habitat for Humanity
Three sisters to compete at Royal International Miss Pageant
Three sisters to compete at Royal International Miss Pageant
Hometown Pride Tour: Food Truck Championship of Texas
Hometown Pride Tour: Food Truck Championship of Texas
The pageant will happen next month.
Three sisters to compete at Royal International Miss pageant