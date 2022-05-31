Three sisters to compete at Royal International Miss pageant
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Three teenagers from Texoma are headed to Orlando, Florida to compete at the Royal International Miss pageant next month.
All three teens are sisters:
- Rider Junior Chiana Hooper: Miss Heartland Teen
- Rider Senior Chania Hooper Miss Texas Teen Role Model
- McNiel 7th Grader Cheran Hooper: Preteen Lonestar Miss
News Channel 6 met the teens at Sonic on Monday, where they were raising money for their chosen cause of Friends for Fosters.
“So she wanted to do a pageant and our mom was like why don’t you all do a pageant and we decided we needed a cause to go with the pageant, so then we choose Friends for Fosters,” Cheran said. “I’m just here to support my sister so hopefully she wins and I win too.”
The pageant will take place next month.
