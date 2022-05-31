Three sisters to compete at Royal International Miss pageant

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Three teenagers from Texoma are headed to Orlando, Florida to compete at the Royal International Miss pageant next month.

All three teens are sisters:

Rider Junior Chiana Hooper: Miss Heartland Teen

Rider Senior Chania Hooper Miss Texas Teen Role Model

McNiel 7th Grader Cheran Hooper: Preteen Lonestar Miss

News Channel 6 met the teens at Sonic on Monday, where they were raising money for their chosen cause of Friends for Fosters.

Three teenagers from Texoma are headed to Orlando, Florida to compete at the Royal International Miss pageant next month. (KAUZ)

“So she wanted to do a pageant and our mom was like why don’t you all do a pageant and we decided we needed a cause to go with the pageant, so then we choose Friends for Fosters,” Cheran said. “I’m just here to support my sister so hopefully she wins and I win too.”

The pageant will take place next month.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.