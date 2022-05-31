Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Three sisters to compete at Royal International Miss pageant

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Three teenagers from Texoma are headed to Orlando, Florida to compete at the Royal International Miss pageant next month.

All three teens are sisters:

  • Rider Junior Chiana Hooper: Miss Heartland Teen
  • Rider Senior Chania Hooper Miss Texas Teen Role Model
  • McNiel 7th Grader Cheran Hooper: Preteen Lonestar Miss

News Channel 6 met the teens at Sonic on Monday, where they were raising money for their chosen cause of Friends for Fosters.

Three teenagers from Texoma are headed to Orlando, Florida to compete at the Royal...
Three teenagers from Texoma are headed to Orlando, Florida to compete at the Royal International Miss pageant next month.(KAUZ)

“So she wanted to do a pageant and our mom was like why don’t you all do a pageant and we decided we needed a cause to go with the pageant, so then we choose Friends for Fosters,” Cheran said. “I’m just here to support my sister so hopefully she wins and I win too.”

The pageant will take place next month.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A brand new meteor shower could dazzle the night sky Monday.
LOOK UP: Meteor shower peaks Monday night, NASA says
According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
Customers may notice changes through Wednesday, May 25.
City of WF releases Memorial Day trash schedule
Swaize Lee will join Vernon College as the head rodeo coach in June 2022.
Vernon College welcomes new rodeo coach
The Food Truck Championship of Texas is happening on June 4.
Hometown Pride Tour: Food Truck Championship of Texas

Latest News

The Food Truck Championship of Texas is happening on June 4.
Hometown Pride Tour: Food Truck Championship of Texas
The students raised $410.
Rider fundraiser benefits Habitat for Humanity
Swaize Lee will join Vernon College as the head rodeo coach in June 2022.
Vernon College welcomes new rodeo coach
Brett Keith and Danny Saravane brought home wins in the 2022 Tactical Games.
WFPD brings home Tactical Games wins