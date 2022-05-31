Email City Guide
Wichita Falls business offers free school guardian training

Classes have been filling up following the school shooting in Uvalde.
By Michael Grace
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - In the wake of the Uvalde school shooting, the debate over guns in America and how to protect children is at the forefront of national conversation.

We’ve seen three reactions from our Facebook viewers: more gun control, an increase of support for the 2nd amendment, or option three: putting guns in the hands of people of certain types of people, such as teachers.

“It broke my heart,” Point Blank CHL firearm instructor Heather Reitsma said. “If teachers were able to carry out, that tragedy could have been stopped a lot faster.”

Point Blank CHL is now offering a school guardian course for teachers aimed explicitly at stopping school mass shootings. The course is for teachers with a license to carry and is state-certified.

“They’re going to learn about defending their classroom, denying the bad guy from getting into their class, interactions with first responders, and then they’re going to learn more accuracy with their handgun,” Reitsma said.

Although the class was developed with the help of Texas DPS, it’s still up to the individual school district to decide whether a teacher is allowed to conceal carry inside the school building. While several school districts have moved toward allowing this, some questions remain.

“It is a solution, and it is helpful. I don’t know what the best solution would be, but it is a part of a solution,” Reitsma said.

