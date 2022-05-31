WF Public Library to host summer kick-off party

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Public Library’s Summer Reading Program will return for 2022 with a summer kick-off party.

It will happen on Saturday, June 4 from 1-3 p.m. at the library.

City officials said this year’s theme is Oceans of Possibilities. Attendees can celebrate reading with face painting, a scavenger hunt, food trucks and more. Costumes are also encouraged, including pirates, mermaids, sailors, surfers or any other ocean themed critters.

The party is free and open to everyone in the community.

City officials said the Summer Reading Program offers opportunities that help preschoolers, children, teens and adults to keep reading and learning during the months of June and July.

Participants in the reading program will fill out an entry ticket for every 30 minutes spent reading (or being read to). It is open to all ages and all kinds of reading counts. Staff will also draw prizes each week for each age group; the more minutes you read the more chances you have to win.

