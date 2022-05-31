WFAFB to host A Night in NOLA on June 18

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank will host A Night in NOLA on Saturday, June 18 where attendees can get their fill of Cajun cuisine, music and dancing.

The event will happen from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Park Place Event Center. There will also be a live and silent auction with “unique and special” items.

Tickets are $90 and can be purchased online by clicking here.

