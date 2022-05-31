Wichita Co. Commissioners approve two agenda items

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - In Wichita County, it was a busy commissioners court meeting Tuesday morning as a few big items were given the green light.

One was approval to add a new temporary position at the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, while the other was a project that will bring more housing to downtown Wichita Falls.

It would not be possible without the approval for a commercial tax abatement. This will let the owner of the Highlander building renovate the area above the restaurant and turn it into an apartment complex.

He already had approval from the city, but needed this tax abatement so he could get a grant and make sure he had enough funds to move forward.

As an amenity project, this usually wouldn’t be eligible to get a commercial tax abatement, but with the progress that’s already been made, the commissioners court decided to make an exception to allow the project to continue.

The temporary position that was added to the sheriff’s office is a great way to get ahead on training.

This will allow for cross training from a current employee who is set to retire at the end of the year. Rather than bringing someone in toward the end of their tenure, they decided to hire someone now so when they do retire, that new person will hopefully be able to fill the role without skipping a beat.

The temporary position will be funded through the 2022 budget for temporary staffing, so it shouldn’t cost the city or tax payers any extra money.

