Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Wichita Co. Commissioners approve two agenda items

It was a busy commissioners court meeting Tuesday morning.
By Tanner Deleon
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - In Wichita County, it was a busy commissioners court meeting Tuesday morning as a few big items were given the green light.

One was approval to add a new temporary position at the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, while the other was a project that will bring more housing to downtown Wichita Falls.

It would not be possible without the approval for a commercial tax abatement. This will let the owner of the Highlander building renovate the area above the restaurant and turn it into an apartment complex.

He already had approval from the city, but needed this tax abatement so he could get a grant and make sure he had enough funds to move forward.

As an amenity project, this usually wouldn’t be eligible to get a commercial tax abatement, but with the progress that’s already been made, the commissioners court decided to make an exception to allow the project to continue.

The temporary position that was added to the sheriff’s office is a great way to get ahead on training.

This will allow for cross training from a current employee who is set to retire at the end of the year. Rather than bringing someone in toward the end of their tenure, they decided to hire someone now so when they do retire, that new person will hopefully be able to fill the role without skipping a beat.

The temporary position will be funded through the 2022 budget for temporary staffing, so it shouldn’t cost the city or tax payers any extra money.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the body was found by a woman with a search dog.
Body of missing man found in Iowa Park
The situation started just before 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.
WFPD SWAT team arrests man after Fillmore Street standoff
A brand new meteor shower could dazzle the night sky Monday.
LOOK UP: Meteor shower peaks Monday night, NASA says
According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
Customers may notice changes through Wednesday, May 25.
City of WF releases Memorial Day trash schedule

Latest News

FCA to host 2022 Texas vs Oklahoma All Star Games
FCA to host 2022 Texas vs Oklahoma All Star Games
In addition to financial transparency, Hood is campaigning for more support for students and...
Mark Hood announces candidacy for WFISD school board
The party will happen on Saturday, June 4 from 1-3 p.m.
WF Public Library to host summer kick-off party
Classes have been filling up following the school shooting in Uvalde.
Wichita Falls business offers free school guardian training