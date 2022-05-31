Zachary Wood vigil

Email City Guide
Many gathered together to celebrate the life of Zachary Wood.
By Tanner Deleon
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -A vigil was held Monday night at the skate park in Wichita Falls for Zachary Wood, who was murdered at his home in May.

Many gathered together to celebrate the life of Zachary Wood at one of his favorite places to be. Many people described him as a fun and crazy person who had his struggles through life, but he was also someone who gave his heart to anyone that needed it.

“He was my little brother,” Taylon Wood, Zach’s brother said. “He was hectic, crazy and goofy. As goofy as he was and as troublesome as he was, he always had a kind heart.”

His brother says they had their differences growing up, as siblings tend to, but whenever they needed each other, they would be there. And what brought them together was two things.

“Art and music, that was our escape from a lot of things,” Taylon said. “We would dive right into whatever kind of song that clicked with us and felt with our emotions.”

His family didn’t realize how many people knew Zach, and how many lives he impacted along the way. They were proud and filled with joy to see the crowd of people celebrating his life.

“Seeing everybody here like this and the impact my brother has made on everybody’s life; it gets me, it touches me,” Taylon said. “I am proud of the man that my brother was.”

